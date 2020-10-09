Whitmore Lake District Moving To Remote Learning Next Week

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Whitmore Lake Public Schools district is moving to remote learning next week due to confirmed COVID-19 cases among students.



Superintendent Tom DeKeyser issued a letter to middle and high school families informing them that a 10th grade student at the high school tested positive for COVID-19. He said the student is well and considered a-symptomatic. Since the incident was identified as a potential case early in the week and quarantining took place immediately pending the results of the test, DeKeyser said he and staff were able to thoroughly evaluate close contacts. With the approval of the Washtenaw County Health Department, students were cleared to return to in-person instruction Friday.



DeKeyser says the department confirmed that the district did everything correctly and did end up isolating 12 students. He noted many have siblings in both buildings. Furthermore, he said they were made aware of another probable case in the district that is under investigation. Therefore, preschool-12th grade will move to remote learning from Monday through Thursday. DeKeyser says adding three days of remote learning next week to the one already planned allows time for the Health Department to gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 cases, for custodial staff to deep clean and disinfect facilities and minimize students unknowingly spreading it through the classrooms.



DeKeyser said they understand how hard it is for families to make alternate arrangements on short notice but hope the planned remote learning day and scheduled long weekend will minimize the impact to families. The WLPS Food Service is also providing meals for next week.



DeKeyser told WHMI they’re pleased parents are reporting cases to them and have developed an excellent preparedness plan should they have to switch from in-person to remote periodically as a safety precaution, which is exactly what they’re doing in response to the information received.



