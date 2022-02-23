Whitmore Lake Man Rejects Plea offer In CSC Case

February 23, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Whitmore Lake man accused of sexually assaulting a minor over the course of half a dozen years has turned down a plea offer from prosecutors.



45-year-old Robert Pike is facing five counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13 and two counts of 2nd degree CSC.



At a recent hearing in Livingston County Circuit Court, the court was advised that a plea offer from prosecutors was rejected by Pike. Records showed the hearing was ultimately adjourned to allow time for motions to be filed and for an expert witness to be obtained.



Pike is accused of alleged crimes against a young girl that took place over a 6-year span, including in February of 2019. At a previous court hearing, a Michigan State Police Trooper testified that Pike assaulted the girl over a hundred times.



Pike has denied the allegations. He remains lodged in the Livingston County Jail on a $200,000 cash/surety bond.



Pike is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing May 20th.