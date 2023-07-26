Whitmore Lake Road Resurfacing Complete

July 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





One resurfacing project is complete in Northfield Township, while another is ongoing.



Resurfacing has been completed on Whitmore Lake Road between Joy Road and North Territorial Road. Over last weekend, the contractor was able to finish paving the new road surface. All restrictions have been lifted. The next steps are placing aggregate shoulders and pavement markings.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that it will send out updates as the project progresses.



Further as a heads up, the Road Commission noted that North Territorial Road between Hellner Road and Whitmore Lake Road in Northfield Township is currently being resurfaced.



The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane closures.



Motorists, emergency services and others are encouraged to use alternate routes.