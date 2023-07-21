Paving Progressing On Whitmore Lake Road

July 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Construction has started on the Whitmore Lake Road resurfacing project in Northfield Township.



The project limits are between Joy Road and North Territorial Road and work is said to be moving along.



Over the past few days, the contractor was able to mill the existing surface of the road. Currently, the contractor is paving the new road surface. A newly paved northbound lane is done, and paving is expected to be complete by next week.



Traffic is being maintained in both directions with lane restrictions and a flagging operation.



The road is open to traffic, but motorists should expect delays.