Whitmore Lake Road Closure In Green Oak Township

September 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road closure to start off the week in Green Oak Township.



Whitmore Lake Road will be closed in each direction between Silver Lake Road and Baytes Drive.



Southbound traffic will be detoured via westbound Lee Road, southbound Rickert Road and eastbound Winans Lake Road back to Whitmore Lake Road.



Northbound traffic will be detoured via westbound Winans Lake Road, northbound Rickert Road and eastbound Lee Road back to Whitmore Lake Road.



MDOT advises the closure is needed for a culvert replacement project, and the road is expected to re-open at 5pm Wednesday.