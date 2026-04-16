Road Projects In Green Oak & Tyrone Townships

April 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Surprise! Two more road construction projects starting up at the end of the month to plan for.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that a road reconstruction project is scheduled to begin on Whitmore Lake Road Between Silver Lake Road to south of Maltby Road on Monday, April 27th. Whitmore Lake Road will be southbound travel only, with no northbound traffic permitted. Northbound vehicles will need to follow the posted detour signage. A map is provided. That project will be lengthy and is scheduled to wrap up in October.



Separately and also on Monday, April 27th, a shorter project will be starting in Tyrone Township. A road rehabilitation project is planned on Center Road between Runyan Lake Road and Hartland Road. As for traffic impact, Center Road will be eastbound only and under flag control. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

Weather permitting, that work should be wrapped up by Tuesday, May 5th.