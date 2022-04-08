Farmers Market Could Return To Whitmore Lake

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Officials said there was an overwhelming response to a recent survey that aims to gauge interest in getting a Farmers Market back up and running in Whitmore Lake.



Northfield Township thanked everyone who responded to the Farmers Market survey as they received an overwhelming 547 responses.



Officials say the input will be incredibly helpful in trying to revive the event and it seems as though a Farmers Market in Whitmore Lake would be well received, with 79.89% of respondents indicating that they would definitely attend.



The survey indicated that Sundays from 10am-2pm would be the most preferred time to hold the Market; and that fresh, local produce and other local foods are the most important element of a farmers market, followed by other local goods.



The Parks & Recreation Board is continuing to work toward making the Farmers Market a reality. Their draft proposal indicates that during this first year the market may be scheduled as a monthly occurrence beginning in July, with a goal of being a weekly market in the following years.



Officials say they’re still working to determine the location and coordinate other necessities that will make the market a success. More details will be shared as plans are solidified.



The full survey results are available via the provided web link.