4th of July Festivities Planned In Whitmore Lake

June 18, 2019

The Whitmore Lake community is gearing up for a bevy of 4th of July related festivities.



The Red, White & Blue Color Run will kick things off on Saturday, June 29th at Whitmore Lake Middle School on Main Street, featuring a 5K and a 10K race. Registration can be done prior or on the day of the race. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for graduating seniors from Whitmore Lake High School. On Thursday, July 4th the annual Independence Day Parade sponsored by Kiwanis Club is planned along Main Street featuring a patriotic and festive display of fire trucks, floats, decorated bicycles and more. The parade will begin at 10am on Barker Road, proceed south onto Main Street and end at the Public Safety Building. Various family activities will follow the parade including a free root beer float social with music from the 50’s and 60’s at the Northfield Township Community Center. A banana split eating contest starts at 3pm, but sign up is required.



The 4th of July festivities will wrap up with the Parade of Lights, a parade of lighted boats. Those wishing to enter are encouraged to decorate their boat with festive lights and line up at Mac's Marina at 9:30pm. Music by the lake across from the post office will be provided from 7 to 10pm, to entertain crowds waiting for the fireworks to begin. A patriotic fireworks display will then be set off from the center of the lake beginning at dusk. The show is solely funded through generous community donations and put on by the Whitmore Lake 4th of July Fireworks Committee. A rain date has been set for July 7th. Complete details about all of the 4th of July activities in Whitmore Lake are available through the link. (JM)