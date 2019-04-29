Classic Boats Sought For New Event On Whitmore Lake

April 29, 2019

A new event featuring classic and vintage boats is coming to Whitmore Lake.



The Northfield Township Downtown Development Authority is organizing a Classic Boat Show that will take place on Friday, June 7th from 7pm to 9pm. Classic boats are needed to participate in what organizers hope will become an annual event. DDA member Dana Forrester tells WHMI they’re putting out the call for vintage, classic boats prior to 1980 if possible. Forrester says they’re hoping the event will draw people throughout the state to celebrate classic boats as well as the Whitmore Lake and Northfield Township’s lakeside community. She says the show will feature a boat parade on Whitmore Lake with a live DJ and exhibits.



The Classic Boat Show will be free to the public. Those interested in participating or more information is asked to email: classicboatMI@gmail.com. (JM)