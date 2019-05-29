Whitmore Lake To Hold 1st Annual Classic Boat Show

May 29, 2019

A new event featuring classic and vintage boats is coming to Whitmore Lake.



The event will be held Friday June 7th, at the Northfield Village Community Park, which is located next to the Whitmore Lake Post Office on Main Street. Classic motor, sail, and hand powered boats will cruise the lake, stopping in front of the Northfield Village Community Park, with commentary about the specialty features of each water vessel.



Northfield Township DDA member and Whitmore Lake resident Dana Forrester came up with the idea to bring a Classic Boat Show to her hometown. She and her husband bought a 1965 Duo Runabout boat about five years ago off Craigslist and came to know other classic boat owners in the area. Forrester says classic boats are like classic cars adding, “…they just don’t make them like this anymore and they’re really cool to see.” While the first-year event is a small start with just 10 to 20 participating boats, Forrester hopes the Whitmore Lake Classic Boat Show will grow into a huge event, drawing people from across the state.



The event will have pop and pizza for purchase and the Lovely Monkey Tattoo & Piercing on hand offering FREE temporary tattoos in tents set up on the park grounds. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets or towels to the viewing area to enjoy an evening of boats, music, and fun. The free show will take place from 7 to 9pm and all ages are welcome to attend. A rain date has been set for Thursday, June 13th.



Those with a classic boat that are interested in participating can email classicboatmi@gmail.com.





Photo courtesy of Dana Forrester.