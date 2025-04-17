Whitmer's FAFSA Sweepstakes Encourages Students to 'Punch Their Ticket' to Higher Education

April 17, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Michiganders registering for college for the first time have more incentive to fill out the FAFSA.



The Free Application for Federal Student Aid allows the applicant to receive multiple financial aid opportunities, including the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and the Community College Guarantee.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that filers can enter for a chance to win one of forty $10,000 prizes or one of 10 $50,000 prizes through the “Ticket to Tuition” sweepstakes.



“Filling out your FAFSA can help you save thousands of dollars on your education and with today’s sweepstakes, you can also enter to win up to $50,000 for your education expenses,” Whitmer said. “Since I took office, we have made record, bipartisan investments to drive down the cost of earning a degree or skills certificate, and I’m proud that a majority of graduating seniors are now eligible to lower or completely eliminate their college tuition. As we continue working together to save Michganders money, I encourage all high school seniors who want to go to community, private or public college to fill out their FAFSA, save thousands of dollars while attending school and enter to win our sweepstakes!”



Prizes are being awarded in Michigan Education Savings Program accounts. Accounts can be used for qualified educational expenses, including tuition and fees, living expenses and computers and textbooks.



“Filling out your FAFSA can help you punch your ticket to a college degree, a skills training certificate, more opportunities and a better life, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said. “The ‘Ticket to Tuition’ sweepstakes will help more Michiganders get the skills they need to support their families at good-paying jobs. Let’s keep Standing Tall so every student can ‘make it’ in Michigan.”



The FAFSA can be completed online by visiting the second link below or by submitting a paper form. Updates to the application recently have reduced the number of questions from 108 to 36, creating a more streamlined process. Most applications can be completed in 15 minutes.





Students and families can complete the FAFSA online by visiting FAFSA.gov or by submitting a paper form. Recent updates to the application include reducing the number of questions to 36 from the previous 108, allowing for a more streamlined process. Most students and families can complete the application in less than 15 minutes.



To enter the contest, filers need to complete the FAFSA and text CASH to 855-50K-TICKET (855-505-842538) by 11:59 p.m. May 16. Participants must be Michigan residents who completed the FAFSA for the first time during the 2025-2026 academic year. Full contest details can be found at the link below.



(photo credit: Governor Gretchen Whitmer)