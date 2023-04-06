Whitmer Vows to Protect Healthcare Rights after Federal Ruling

April 6, 2023

April O'Neil/ news@WHMI.com



Governor Whitmer has sent a letter to Anita Fox, Director of the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, following a Texas federal judge’s decision in Braidwood Management. Inc. v. Becerra that struck down the Affordable Care Act requirement for health insurers to cover certain preventive care services without additional cost to the patient.



The awaited ruling in the Texas lawsuit was brought by a Christian group in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year to strip away the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The decision could potentially affect states where abortion is legal, as well as those that outlaw it.



According to the judge, insurance companies should not be required to cover preventative medications as a matter of religious freedom. And, the ACA forced the plaintiffs to choose between buying health insurance coverage that violates their religious beliefs or not having health insurance at all.



In response to the ruling, Governor Whitmer said basic services are on the line.



"Protecting access to affordable early detection screenings for colon and skin cancer, high blood pressure, and other preventive health care services will save lives, reduce overall health care costs, and ensure a stable, healthy workforce for Michigan employers. The recent federal ruling striking down requirements for insurers to cover these services will put people’s health at risk and could raise their bills. That’s why I am taking action today to protect preventive health services that have long been covered by their insurance so Michiganders can get the care they need without worrying about whether they can afford it.”



Although the federal ruling doesn't specifically target abortion, the decision could impact insurance coverage in states that deem a medical abortion or the abortion pill (mifepristone or misoprostol) as "preventative care."



In her letter, Whitmer directs the U.S. Department of Insurance and Financial Services to issue guidance on which preventive care services are affected by the court’s decision in Michigan.



State officials are currently reviewing the decision to determine the impact on Michigan residents.



The letter was sent before Whitmer signed legislation to repeal Michigan's 1931 abortion ban on Wednesday, April 5th. The law was dormant until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June.



The governor's official letter can be viewed at the provided link.