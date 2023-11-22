No Longer Working 9 to 5; Dolly Pardon the Turkey Pardoned

November 22, 2023







Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a special turkey today before Thanksgiving.



The turkey’s name, Dolly Pardon, was selected from more than 3,900 entries in the statewide contest announced earlier this month.



Dolly Pardon is the second turkey pardoned since the governor took office. Last year, the governor pardoned Mitch E. Gander.



Whitmer said “Many Michiganders are working 9 to 5 the week before Thanksgiving on holiday activities, meal prep, and more. Before we start Bubbling Over, let’s remember the reason we gather Around Here, from the delicious Thanksgiving foods we Real-ly Love to the friends, family, and loved ones who bring us Pure and Simple Joy, surround us with a Full Circle, and remind us we are not simply Islands in the Stream of life. Before we get Hungry Again, let’s take time to give thanks for Michigan’s health care professionals, armed service members, and everyone who works hard to make our great state better. With this pardon, Dolly Pardon can make some Joyful Noise and Better Get To Livin’. I wish every Michigander a great Thanksgiving.”



MDARD Director Tim Boring said “I’m honored to join Governor Whitmer to celebrate Dolly Pardon, a turkey with beauty beyond compare. What a wonderful way to kick off Thanksgiving celebrations! All month long, we at MDARD have been giving thanks to our nation’s farmers and producers, truckers, processors, grocery stores, food safety inspectors, and more, who help us create the perfect meal for family and friends to gather around. I’m encouraging Michiganders to thank those who work so hard to make this Thanksgiving special.”



Michigan Humane President and CEO Matt Pepper commented that for nearly 150 years, Michigan Humane has been there for animals when they need them most. Pepper said they’re honored to be here for Dolly Pardon; as Dolly is destined for Michigan Humane’s Center for Farm Animal Care at Abraham Ranch, “where she will receive any and all veterinary care, food, and love she may need”. He said “Our facility at Abraham Ranch was started as a partnership with Erik and Katie Abraham to act as adoption center for farm animals in our care. Soon, Dolly Pardon will be up for adoption just like the other dogs, cats, horses, pigs, goats, chickens, and, yes, turkeys at Michigan Humane.”