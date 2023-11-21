Whitmer Announces Winning Name Of Turkey To Be Pardoned

November 21, 2023

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the winner of the turkey pardon naming contest Monday.



This week, a turkey named Dolly Pardon will be pardoned before Thanksgiving.



The winning name, submitted by Jay Kozlowski of West Bloomfield, was selected from more than 3,900 entries in the statewide contest announced last week. This is the second turkey pardoned since the governor took office.



Whitmer said “Congratulations to Jay for submitting Dolly Pardon, the winner of this year’s turkey pardon statewide naming contest. Thanksgiving is a special time in Michigan and I am so grateful that we are continuing this fun holiday tradition. I also want to thank every Michigander who entered the competition. I loved reading through the hilarious suggestions. It was difficult to pick just one, but I am very proud we got it done. Looking forward to pardoning Dolly Pardon soon.”