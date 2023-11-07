Whitmer Announces Contest To Name Turkey To Be Pardoned

November 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others across the state are being encouraged to submit names for the second turkey that Governor Gretchen Whitmer will pardon since taking office.



The Turkey Naming Contest is open to all, and there is no limit to the number of suggestions someone can make. The winning name will be announced on Monday, November 20th.



Governor Whitmer encouraged everyone to get creative and have fun with the contest - commenting “My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner. I know we are looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, but I need your help. Please submit name suggestions for the very special turkey that I will pardon soon. Everyone, especially young Michiganders, are encouraged to send in their names. I am so thankful for all of you.”



A link to submit a name for the turkey is provided.



Submissions will be accepted until Friday, November 17th at noon.