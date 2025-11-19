Governor Whitmer Pardons Thanksgiving Turkey Sisters Faygo & Vernors

November 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer continued the Thanksgiving tradition of pardoning a turkey on Tuesday.



This year, Governor Whitmer pardoned two turkey sisters. The winning names, Faygo and Vernors, were selected through a bracket-style competition on social media.



The names were selected from 1,500 entries in the yearly statewide contest and voted on by thousands of Michiganders all across the state.



Faygo and Vernors are the fourth and fifth turkeys to be pardoned by the governor.



Whitmer said “Today we continue our tradition of pardoning a turkey. But this year, we’re pardoning two turkey sisters, a reminder that the most important part of the holiday season is coming together with friends and family. This Thanksgiving, I hope everyone enjoys time with loved ones, finds a way to give back to the community, and cheers on our Lions.”



MDARD Director Tim Boring commented "I always enjoy joining Governor Whitmer for this holiday tradition as we kick off the Thanksgiving season. Michigan agriculture touches all sides of the dinner plate. So as we spend time with family and friends this month and next, MDARD is also giving thanks to our farmers and producers, processors, grocery store employees, food safety inspectors and more who make these celebrations possible each year."



Last year, the governor pardoned Aiden Cluckinson, a name selected from nearly 4,500 entries in the statewide contest. In 2023, the governor pardoned Dolly Pardon and in 2022, the governor pardoned Mitch E. Gander.