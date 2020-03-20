Whitmer Temporarily Alters Open Meetings Act

March 20, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Governor has signed an executive order allowing local municipal bodies to meet electronically for the next couple weeks. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the order Wednesday, which brings temporary changes to the Open Meetings Act. Boards, commissions, committees, subcommittees, authorities, councils, and non-profit boards can use telephone or video conferencing methods to continue meeting and conducting business this was through April 5th. To do so, however, they must meet criteria and follow certain procedures to ensure access and participation by the public. There must be 2-way communication for members and the public to hear and address each other. Bodies must post adequate notice to the public of the meeting, post a public meeting notice on their website, permit participants to record or broadcast the meeting, and allow participants to address the public body during a public comment period.



Locally, the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education is taking advantage of this new allowance for its March 23rd meeting. Public participation will be available through their Google electronic platform. For more information and a link to their livestream, visit https://www.brightonk12.com/.