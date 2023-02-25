Whitmer Talks Expanding Laws Protecting LGBTQ+ Community

February 25, 2023

April O'Neil/ news@WHMI.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer met with members of the LGBTQ+ community on Friday to discuss expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) to include sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.



ELCRA prevents discrimination in Michigan based on, "religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status, or marital status" in regards to employment, housing, education, and access to public accommodations.



The law passed in 1977 and has been amended nearly 20 times over the years to add new protections.



Senate Bill 4, sponsored by Senator Jeremy Moss, and House Bill 4003, sponsored by state Representative Jason Hoskins, would amend ELCRA and add new protections for LGBTQ+ Michiganders, specifically in regards to gender identification and/or sexual preference.



“I was honored to join elected officials, community leaders, and allies to highlight the importance of expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, so no one can be fired or evicted for who they are," said Governor Whitmer.



“It was an honor to moderate this roundtable discussion and help highlight the urgency behind expanding Elliott-Larsen,” said Rep. Hoskins. “As the first openly Gay Black person in the Michigan Legislature, I feel truly humbled to be able to lend my voice to this movement."



A link to the full Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act can be found at the attached link.