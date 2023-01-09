Student Art Contest For 2023 State Of The State Program

January 9, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Students in Livingston County and across Michigan have an opportunity to submit designs for the cover of the 2023 State of the State program as part of a recently announced art contest.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer is challenging K-12 students to come up with a creative design for the program cover following the theme “What makes Michigan strong?” Whitmer said the state is full of creative young people and she’s excited to highlight their talents and share a student’s artwork that highlights what they see as Michigan’s strengths.



During her 2023 State of the State address on Wednesday, January 25th at 7pm, the Governor will lay out her plans to tackle various challenges Michiganders are facing. She says her proposals will lower costs, make Michigan more competitive, expand opportunity, and protect people’s fundamental rights.



Students are encouraged to be as creative as possible with their cover designs and can use crayon, marker, paint or any other material.



The student artist who creates the winning design will receive a gift box from Cherry Republic.



Instructions and details on how to submit a design are available in the provided link. Submissions will be accepted exclusively through the online system and must be received no later than 11:59pm on Sunday, January 15th.