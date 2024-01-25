Governor Whitmer Delivers "State Of The State" Address

January 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her sixth State of the State address Wednesday night.



Greeted with cheers and applause, the second-term Democratic governor kicked things off by saying “Michigan is home to the best football in the country - from the National Championship Michigan Wolverines to the Detroit Lions”.



Whitmer also fashioned the theme of her speech around a record album, which recurred throughout.



“Like some of you, I am a product of the ‘80s. I love big hair and bold leather jackets. Classic movies and of course, classic rock. All great albums from the ‘80s have some things in common. Chart-topping hits that everyone loves, Deep cuts for the fans, and a few experimental tracks. At their best, these are timeless records whose impact transcends a single year or artist. At our best, that’s what we aspire to do, too. Get things done that outlast us. Make policy for future generations. Over the past year, our record, like any great album, had something in it for everyone, and all the tracks—or policies—were bound by a common theme: making a real difference in people’s lives. We composed this record thanks to the people in this room and every Michigander at home. Groups only succeed when all its members are thriving, and lately, Michigan has been playing in harmony. Let’s go through the set list”.



Whitmer gave her speech in front of a joint session of the state Legislature – calling for increased investments in education through initiatives such as free community college for all high school graduates and free preschool for 4-year-olds as well as cutting costs for residents.



Whitmer's speech highlighted an investment of over a billion dollars to build or rehabilitate housing in the state. She also called for a tax credit of up to $5,000 for caregiving expenses including counseling, transportation, and nursing or respite services.



Whitmer also touted various accomplishments over the past year, saying the Democratic legislative majority delivered $1 (B) billion in tax relief. Since taking office, Whitmer said the state has paid down $18 (B) billion of debt and brought the rainy-day fund to an all-time high of nearly $2 (B) billion. Whitmer stressed they won’t back down in the fight to protect reproductive freedom, saying they passed Prop 3 to protect abortion rights and repealed the extreme 1931 abortion ban. For children, she said they made school breakfast and lunch free.



Whitmer noted they also put cost-saving pieces of the Affordable Care Act into state law so young people can stay on their parent’s insurance until they turn 26 and also can’t be charged more for having a pre-existing condition. She also referenced enacting a “historic clean energy package”. Democrats also worked to repeal a union-restricting law known as “right-to-work," overhaul gun laws in the state, and further protect both LGBTQ+ and abortion rights.



Republican leaders criticized Whitmer before her speech for what they said has been five years without substantive improvements in education, infrastructure, or economic development in the state.



House Minority Leader Representative Matt Hall and Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt each pointed to a report released in December by a bipartisan commission focused on growing the state's population that was formed last year by Whitmer. According to the report, Michigan ranks near the bottom of all states in population growth, median income, and new housing.



Republican Senator Ruth Johnson of Holly commented after the speech “Instead of investing in education or fixing the roads, Democrats blew through a record $9 billion surplus largely on corporate welfare and one-time special projects. Meanwhile, the governor and Democrat-controlled Legislature have gutted accountability standards in our schools”.



The governor's speech comes as a legislative session begins that will require lawmakers to work together with a state House tied 54-54 between Democrats and Republicans. The deadlock will remain until special elections can be held on April 16th for two open seats.



A link to a video of Whitmer's address is provided.