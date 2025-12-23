Governor Whitmer Signs Bi-Partisan Bills

December 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bi-partisan bills Tuesday that will lower the cost of online tickets, protect consumers, keep kids safe, cut red tape, protect free speech, and more.



The bills include measures to prevent bots from buying up large numbers of tickets to concerts; keep kids safe by installing temporary locking devices at child care centers and making firearm safety an elective course for Michigan students; cut red tape for farmers, brewers, auto repair businesses, and hunters; help Michiganders defend themselves from meritless lawsuits; and more.



“I’ll work with anyone to lower costs for Michiganders, protect consumers, keep kids safe, and cut red tape,” said Governor Whitmer. “We’ve made historic investments in school safety, and our tax cuts for working families and seniors are putting more money back in Michiganders’ pockets. These commonsense bills will build on the progress we’ve made, make a difference for Michiganders, and help more individuals, families, and small businesses ‘make it’ in Michigan. Let’s keep getting it done.”



Senate Bill 158, sponsored by Sen. Mary Cavanagh (D-Redford Township), and House Bill 4262, sponsored by Rep. Mike Harris (R-Waterford Township), create a new Event Online Ticket Sales Act (also known as the Taylor Swift bills) to prohibit the use of bots to buy large numbers of tickets to concerts, sporting events, and shows, driving up the prices of tickets and pricing out regular consumers. The legislation also allows the Attorney General to bring a civil action of up to $5,000 for a violation of the act. It closely mirrors the federal Better Online Tickets Sales (BOTS) Act.



“Bot-scammers have long taken advantage of Michigan consumers by purchasing event tickets in bulk and funneling them into an inflated resale market, pricing far too many folks out of the joy and community built at live entertainment events,” said state Sen. Mary Cavanagh. “As Chair of the Senate Finance, Insurance, and Consumer Protection Committee, I’m always committed to ensuring Michigan consumers are treated with fairness and integrity in the marketplace. I'm proud to see my bipartisan legislation make it across the finish line, enabling more Michiganders to be able to experience the fun of a live event.”



“House Bill 4262 helps protect Michigan consumers by preventing ticket-buying bots from manipulating online sales and driving up prices.” said state Rep. Mike Harris, “The Great War over Eras Tour tickets highlighted the need to ensure real people have a real chance to purchase tickets and bring Michiganders back into the Daylight at their favorite venues and events.”



Senate Bills 96, sponsored by Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield), Senate Bill 97, sponsored by Sen. Roger Hauck (R-Mount Pleasant) and Senate Bill 98, sponsored by Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak), help child care centers keep students and staff members safe in the event of shootings and other threats using temporary locks on classroom and other doors. The legislation gives Michigan child care centers a similar option for installing door locks, as was provided to schools in 2020.



“Our Senate majority has worked to prevent mass shootings by enacting gun safety laws that are saving lives. In the event that an active shooting does occur, our legislation allows child care facilities to install automatic door locks — just like schools can — to protect those inside,” said state Sen. Jeremy Moss. “These bills reflect the sad but necessary reality of what we need to do to keep Michigan kids safe.”



“We came together in a bipartisan effort to better protect our children in a world that is increasingly dangerous,” said state Sen. Roger Hauck. “This reform will allow Michigan child care centers to put to use the same door locking systems our schools can use to keep out people intent on doing harm. The new laws will also ensure staff members are trained on how to use the system to protect the children in their care.”



“Parents in Michigan deserve peace of mind when they drop their kids off at preschool or daycare,” said state Sen. Mallory McMorrow. “They shouldn’t have to wonder if their children are truly safe. That’s why I’m proud to work with Sen. Moss on this — we’re making it possible for child care centers to install automatic door locks that can help protect kids if the worst happens.”



House Bill 4285, sponsored by Rep. Curt VanderWall (R-Ludington), requires the Michigan Department of Education and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to offer a model elective firearm safety course for grades 6-12. The course will use fake firearms to teach students about safety and prohibits real firearms.



“In Michigan, hunting isn’t just a pastime, it’s a tradition,” said state Rep. Curt VanderWall. “Protecting this sport across the state starts with training young, aspiring hunters. What better way to educate them than to give them the option to learn it right at their own school? Empowering schools to teach responsible firearm handling in a safe, structured way will give students valuable skills that protect them during hunting season and teach respect for weapons. It’s great to have bipartisan support on this."



Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Sen. John Cherry (D-Flint), lets auto repair businesses register one nearby auxiliary facility under the same license, updates registration and inspection rules, allows multi-year renewals for large facilities, and improves mechanic certification.



“As costs continue to rise, more Michiganders are choosing to repair their vehicles instead of buying new ones, so it’s important to make sure repair shops have the tools to operate smoothly and affordably,” said state Sen. John Cherry. “By supporting our auto repair shops to cut through unnecessary delays and costs, we can help meet the growing demand for both traditional and electric vehicle repairs and ensure quicker service and more savings for everyone.”



Senate Bill 93, sponsored by Sen. Sam Singh (D-East Lansing), and House Bill 4122, sponsored by Rep. Gregory Alexander (R-Carsonville), cuts red tape for small food businesses—called cottage food operations—by raising the threshold for licensure, aligning honey and maple syrup producers with other cottage food operations, expanding selling options, and providing more resources.



“By raising the annual sales cap for our honey and maple syrup producers, we’re helping level the playing field, allowing them to better compete and meet local consumer demand,” said state Sen. Sam Singh. “Most importantly, breaking down this critical barrier enables these producers to grow their business beyond what has so far been possible — something that’s not only of benefit to them, but to Michigan’s agricultural economy overall.”



“I’m pleased these reforms will enhance a law that has already helped many entrepreneurs across the Thumb and throughout our state,” said state Rep. Gregory Alexander. “This new law will give consumers more options and improve affordability, while also helping more small businesses get more products to market in more efficient ways. The signing of this bill is a win-win for Michigan.”



Senate Bill 269, sponsored by Sen. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton), speeds up funding for improvements at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and helps DTW access federal funds by streamlining the state review process.



“Our community is home to the state’s busiest airport. With more than 16 million takeoffs and landings each year, Detroit Metro Airport plays a critical role in getting our families where they need to go and keeping our economy moving,” said state Sen. Darrin Camilleri. “DTW should be empowered to operate as efficiently as possible — not made to jump through unnecessary hurdles. This legislation improves communication with the Federal Aviation Administration and gives the airport greater flexibility to utilize federal resources to reduce wait times, meet safety requirements, and better serve travelers.”



Senate Bill 685, sponsored by Sen. Sue Shink (D-Northfield Township), Senate Bill 686, sponsored by Sen. Kevin Daley (R-Lum), Senate Bill 687, sponsored by Sen. Sam Singh (D-East Lansing), Senate Bill 688, sponsored by Sen. John Cherry (D-Flint), Senate Bill 689, sponsored by Sen. Dan Lauwers (R-Brockway), Senate Bill 690, sponsored by Sen. Roger Victory (R-Hudsonville), and Senate Bill 699, sponsored by Sen. Sue Shink (D-Northfield Township), provides clarity to Michigan’s farmland preservation program, letting farmers keep tax credits if they have preexisting agreements, increases funding for the program, and improving record keeping and administration.



“Amending the Farmland and Open Space Preservation Program is vital to better support Michigan’s agriculture,” said state Sen. Sue Shink. “This bill package offers Michigan farmers tax incentives for conserving their land and protects our state’s farms from further development.”



“This important legislation will ensure this vital farmland program runs smoothly and continues to help support family farmers throughout our state,” said state Sen. Kevin Daley. “Through no fault of their own, many farmers were being told they were ineligible for the credit and now owed years of back taxes. These reforms will resolve this issue and continue to support these hardworking farmers.”



“Michigan’s farmland preservation and conservation efforts are a national model that other states will continue to emulate,” said state Sen. Sam Singh. “By equipping the Michigan Dept. of Agriculture and Rural Development with the tools to implement these necessary reforms, we’re ensuring that Michigan remains at the forefront of protecting our natural resources for generations to come.”



“Michigan’s farmland holds economic and sentimental value to landowners around the state,” said state Sen. John Cherry. “By making these critical technical changes, we will ensure Michigan farmers can continue to keep treasured land that has been in their family for generations.”



“This was a true bipartisan effort to preserve a critical program that has helped hardworking family farmers in our state for decades,” said state Sen. Roger Victory. “Without these reforms, many Michigan farmers were going to lose this important tax credit — jeopardizing the future of their family farms. By restoring consistency in the program, we’re ensuring this credit is available for generations to come.”



House Bill 4098, sponsored by Rep. Pat Outman (R-Six Lakes), and House Bill 4099, sponsored by Rep. Steve Frisbie (R-Battle Creek), allows the Tax Tribunal to conduct hearings and proceedings electronically.



“This is a commonsense solution that eases the burden on taxpayers that live far away, saving them a trip for an in-person tribunal hearing, while also saving the state money by allowing tribunal members to participate remotely,” said state Rep. Pat Outman. “It's always encouraging when Lansing can pass a simple bipartisan fix like this.”



“House Bill 4099 is about making government easier for you. Ensuring you can appeal your tax tribunal decision online is practical common sense,” said state Rep. Steve Frisbie.



House Bill 4401, sponsored by Rep. Jaime Greene (R-Richmond), eliminates the sunset on the requirement that a person purchase an annual pheasant license to hunt pheasants in the state.



“House Bill 4401 ensures Michigan’s long-standing pheasant hunting tradition is preserved for generations to come, said state Rep. Jaime Greene. “By eliminating the sunset on the pheasant hunting license provisions, we’re providing certainty for sportsmen and protecting an important part of our outdoor heritage.”



House Bill 4493, sponsored by Rep. Jamie Thompson (R-Brownstown), exempts certain operators of concessions in state-owned buildings or on state-owned properties from licensure requirements under the Food Law.



“We should not be pushing entrepreneurs and small business owners out of our state with unnecessary interference and stringent regulatory environments. I am pleased this plan was signed into law, and I will continue to stand up for workers and their livelihoods across Downriver and the state,” said state Rep. Jamie Thompson. “This new law will support economic independence and sustainability for individuals who often face significant barriers to business ownership.”



“Michigan is a state of opportunity, and all Michiganders deserve the chance to pursue their dreams. With this legislation now signed into law, we’re replacing red tape with real opportunity by removing unnecessary obstacles that have unfairly held back Michigan’s legally blind and visually impaired business owners and entrepreneurs for far too long,” said state Sen. Sarah Anthony. “This legislation will lower costs for so many hardworking, disabled business owners and entrepreneurs statewide, including those who operate the 44 Business Enterprise Program sites right here in Greater Lansing.”



House Bill 4045, sponsored by Rep. Kara Hope (D-Holt), creates the Uniform Public Expression Protection Act, to let people quickly dismiss meritless lawsuits targeting free speech.



“For too long, Michigan has lacked meaningful protections against SLAPP lawsuits that exploit the legal system to silence criticism and suppress public debate. With this policy now law, Michigan joins the majority of states in safeguarding free expression by allowing courts to promptly dismiss abusive claims and limit unnecessary legal costs.” said state Rep. Kara Hope. “This law will protect open dialogue, strengthen civic engagement, and ensure our courts serve justice, not intimidation.”





Additional Bills



Senate Bill 23, sponsored by Sen. Kevin Hertel (D-St. Clair Shores), increases the number of parcels that can be divided from a single tract of land from 4 to 10. The bill will help address the housing shortage in Michigan by increasing the number of buildable lots on parcels of land.



“Our communities are facing a serious housing shortage, making it difficult for families to find a home they can rent or buy that fits in their budget,” said state Sen. Kevin Hertel. “If we’re serious about tackling this crisis and making housing more attainable for working families, we have to explore every avenue available to us. This legislation is one way where we can simplify burdensome bureaucratic hurdles and spur the construction of more affordable housing.”



Senate Bill 136, sponsored by Sen. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing), updates Michigan’s Radiation Control laws by aligning state standards with the federal Mammography Quality Standards Act, setting minimum training standards, updating fee structures, and more.



“We know breast cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in women, and far too many Michigan families understand the pain of losing a mom, daughter, sister, or friend to this illness. We also know that early detection can save lives,” said state Sen. Sarah Anthony. “I’m proud to see this crucial piece of legislation cross the finish line today, ensuring all women in our state stay better informed about their breast density and can take any critical steps needed to protect their health going forward."



Senate Bill 512, sponsored by Sen. Sam Singh (D-East Lansing), and Senate Bill 513, sponsored by Sen. Roger Hauck (R-Mount Pleasant), update the Liquor Control Code by allowing college-branded alcohol packaging and advertising, enabling brewers to sell nonalcoholic beer and share samples for research, and clarifying and updating brand and trademark rules.



“Michigan’s breweries and taprooms are vital parts of our state’s economic engine and social culture, and this new law enables them to appeal to and serve even more Michiganders who are seeking out non-alcoholic options,” said state Sen. Sam Singh. “I’m proud to support the many great breweries across our state with this legislation, which, through updates to the Michigan Craft Beverage Council will also ensure more equitable representation for this growing industry.”



“These long-overdue changes will be good for everyone in Michigan’s craft beer industry and will help support thousands of good-paying jobs,” said state Sen. Roger Hauck. “We have worked for years on these reforms, and I’m proud these improvements are a reality to protect wholesalers from bounced payments and give producers greater flexibility in the types of products they can make and offer consumers.”



Senate Bill 595, sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Lindsey (R-Coldwater), allows the Michigan-Indiana State Line Commission to fund county remonumentation programs to survey and clarify the Michigan Indiana state border. The bill also extends the act to 2030.

“With the governor’s signature, we are one step closer to surveying and remonumenting the Michigan-Indiana border,” said state Sen. Jonathan Lindsey. “This effort is the work product of many leaders over the years, and I am grateful to everyone who helped.”



House Bill 4065, sponsored by Rep. Joseph Aragona (R-Clinton Township), allows the governing boards of Macomb Community College and Wayne County Community College to receive permanent liquor licenses for event spaces, eliminating the need to obtain a daily pass for each event.



"Macomb Community College is a gathering space for big events. Under the current rules, they can get a permit to serve alcohol for special functions, but it's a hassle. This change allows them to get a liquor license so they don't have to go through the rigmarole each time," state Rep. Joseph Aragona said. "And that's going to make it easier for them to host more conferences and large community events."



House Bill 4282, sponsored by Rep. Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth), and House Bill 4595, sponsored by Rep. Rylee Linting (R-Grosse Ile Township), allow the Liquor Control Commission to issue liquor licenses to an entity operating on land owned by Schoolcraft College.



“These bills will give Schoolcraft College the same ability of other impactful colleges and universities across the state to obtain liquor licenses for businesses and students studying brewing and distillation technology on-campus,” said state Rep. Matt Koleszar. “Schoolcraft has long been an incredible educational resource for students in the greater Livonia area, and I am happy to ensure they have this opportunity available.”



“Many residents within Downriver communities I represent further their education and plan for their careers at Schoolcraft College, and this will provide people pursuing a future in one of these fields with vital real-world experience and feedback when it comes to their products,” said state Rep. Rylee Linting. “When our institutions of higher learning can lead the way with these types of unique programs, it helps make our state even more attractive and leads to growth.”



House Bill 4543, sponsored by Rep. Bill Schuette Jr. (R-Midland), updates the inflation adjustment measure used by the Home Heating Credit, ensuring that households receive the maximum possible amount in their annual tax return.

“I’m pleased we were able to put partisan differences aside and deliver real results for Michiganders,” said state Rep. Bill Schuette Jr. “As we enter the frigid winter months, this ensures Michigan families get a full home heating tax credit. It’s important that we continue our push to lower costs and make our state a better, more affordable place to live and work.”



House Bill 4666, sponsored by Rep. Brenda Carter (D-Pontiac), removes references to outdated, offensive terms, like “colored persons” in the Insurance Code and doubles the fine that an insurer owes for violating provisions in the code that prohibit discriminatory practices in insurance based on race.



“Seeing this meaningful legislation I brought forward signed into law shows that Michigan is serious about living up to its values — fairness, inclusion and creating a place where people can thrive. Our insurance code should never contradict who we are. Racial discrimination has no home here,” said state Rep. Brenda Carter.



House Bill 4726, sponsored by Rep. Matthew Bierlein (R-Vassar), extends an existing rule that caps how much counties have to pay toward Medicaid-funded nursing home care.



“County-owned care facilities are vital for many people in Michigan, including in rural areas,” said state Rep. Matthew Bierlein. “These reimbursement protections promote people’s well-being and have been in place for decades. The signing of this bill ensures vulnerable residents in communities throughout our state can continue receiving crucial care and that these facilities are sustained. I’m pleased we could come together in a bipartisan way to facilitate this extension.”



House Bill 4836, sponsored by Rep. Brad Paquette (R-Niles), and Senate Bill 349, sponsored by Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia), provides an opt-out for the work skills assessment, previously known as WorkKeys.



“Back when I was first elected to the Senate, I made a promise to do everything I could to get Michigan kids back into the classroom where they can learn and grow instead of sitting through hours of unnecessary standardized testing — and my bill to make the Work Skills test optional for eleventh grade students is an important step in the right direction,” said state Sen. Dayna Polehanki. “Passed with unanimous, bipartisan support in the Senate, my legislation empowers Michigan students and parents with more flexibility in their educational journey while also ensuring that they're well-informed about the merits of the Work Skills test.”



House Bill 5078, sponsored by Rep. John Roth (R-Interlochen), designates a portion of M-22 as the “Company K Indian Veterans 1st Michigan Sharpshooters Civil War Memorial Highway” to honor the service and sacrifice of the Native American veterans who fought in the Civil War.



“The Native American soldiers who made up Company K fought valiantly for a country that did not even recognize them as citizens until long after their own deaths,” said state Rep. John Roth. “Partnering with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians to establish the Company K Indian Veterans 1st Michigan Sharpshooters Civil War Memorial Highway stands among my greatest honors as a lawmaker. While they were denied recognition in life, Company K will now be permanently honored through this memorial.”



With Tuesday’s bills, Governor Whitmer has signed 1,575 bi-partisan bills.