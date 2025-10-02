Michigan School Districts Urged To Continue Free Meals For Students

Nik Rajkovic / Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice sent a letter to Michigan superintendents - calling on them to continue feeding kids free school meals.



The letter comes after some Michigan school districts notified parents their kids will not receive free school breakfasts or lunches due to uncertainty about funding in the state budget.



As the Michigan Legislature finalizes the full fiscal-year state budget in the coming days, Governor Whitmer and Dr. Rice implored superintendents to do what it takes to feed all their students.



WHMI reached out to local school districts to see where they stand.



Hartland Consolidated Schools is extending free meals for one week or until a state budget is finalized. Brighton Area Schools and Fowlerville Community Schools had already decided to fund school meals through October. Pinckney Community Schools earlier chose to fund school meals regardless of a state budget. Howell Public Schools stated that it will continue offering free breakfast and lunch to all students during the extension.



Governor Whitmer said "Two summers ago, I was proud to deliver free school meals to all 1.4 million public-school students, saving parents around $1,000 a year per kid and time each morning. Since then, we have consistently funded free school meals, saving Michigan families time, money, and worry. As we continue pushing the Michigan Legislature to finalize a balanced budget that feeds our kids, as they’ve said they would, I am calling on our school districts to do what it takes to feed every student today, tomorrow, and every single school day after that too.”



Superintendent Rice commented “Over the last two years, with lessons drawn from the pandemic, school staff across the state have expanded substantially the numbers of children eating breakfast and lunch at school and who are healthier as a result. The Michigan Department of Education is appreciative of the support of the state legislature and Governor Whitmer for the Michigan School Meals Program and of the opportunity to partner with local food service staff, directors, and educators to ensure that all children can eat free at school. Let’s keep feeding our kids.”



A release states the following:



In 2023, “Whitmer signed a balanced, bi-partisan budget delivering free school breakfast and lunch to all 1.4 million public school students in Michigan. Free school meals save parents valuable time every morning, around $1,000 a year per kid, and ensure no child goes hungry while they learn. Since 2023, the Whitmer-Gilchrist administration has continued to negotiate and deliver free school meals for all students across Michigan. The FY26 budget will be no different. In the days ahead, the Michigan Legislature will pass a balanced, bipartisan budget. Republicans and Democrats have already reached a deal on key elements of the school aid bill, including continued funding for free school meals for all”.



