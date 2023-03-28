Whitmer Orders Lowering of Flags after Nashville Shooting

March 28, 2023

news@WHMI.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags at all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Monday, March 27 through sunset on Friday, March 31 to honor and remember the victims of the shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.



This order pertains to all Michigan residents, local governments, businesses, schools, and the State Capitol Complex in Lansing.



“Once again, we mourn for a community impacted by gun violence,” said Governor Whitmer. “Just over a month after a shooting on a campus at Michigan State, an elementary school in Tennessee is now the site of more senseless carnage. We must hold this community close and commit to pursuing commonsense action that saves lives. Michiganders stand with Tennesseans through this tragedy.”



On Monday, a shooter killed three children and three adults at the Covenant School, an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.



The State of Michigan remembers the victims and stands in solidarity with residents of the state of Tennessee by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.



To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.



Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, April 1, 2023.