Whitmer Proclaims February 16th National Caregivers Day

February 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Today marks National Caregivers Day in Michigan.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed February 16th as National Caregivers Day in Michigan to honor the millions who serve as caregivers both professionally and those who care for a family member.



Whitmer said National Caregivers Day is a time to honor those who dedicate their lives to caring for others and those who care for a family member while juggling their own lives.



National Caregivers Day was established in 2015 to recognize the efforts of healthcare professionals and caregivers nationwide. It’s a day to acknowledge the emotional and physical challenges caregivers face and to show appreciation for their invaluable service.



Whitmer said "As someone who took care of my mom and newborn daughter at the same time, I know firsthand the amount of work and sacrifice that goes into family caregiving”.



In her recent budget proposal, Governor Whitmer introduced the Caring for MI Family Tax Credit, which would save family caregivers up to $5,000 off their taxes. The proposal covers caregiving expenses including counseling, transportation, and nursing or respite services.



A link to the full proclamation is attached.

Photo - AgeWays (Formerly AAA 1-B)