Whitmer Reopens Movie Theaters, Strengthens Mask Requirements in Schools

September 25, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Movie theaters and bowling alleys can-reopen in October.



Beginning October 9th, a number of previously closed businesses are slated to reopen statewide, including indoor theaters, cinemas, performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, indoor climbing facilities, trampoline parks, and more. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed executive orders allowing the businesses to re-open with strict safety measures in place.



The Governor’s order increases limits on mass gatherings for regions in phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan. Non-residential indoor gatherings and events can now limit attendance to 20 people instead of 10. Non-residential indoor venues must require a face covering. Non-residential outdoor gatherings and events now must limit attendance to 30 people per 1,000 square feet or 30% of fixed seating capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people.



Governor Whitmer signed a separate order strengthening mask requirements in schools. All students in grades kindergarten and up in regions 1-5 and 7 are required to wear a face covering in classrooms. Prior orders had recommended, but not required, the face coverings. With flu season approaching, state health officials say the new mask requirement is important to protect students and educators, and to keep schools open.