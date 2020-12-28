Whitmer Appoints Two With Local Ties To Boards And Commissions

December 28, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made more appointments to state boards and commissions, including two with local ties.



Earlier this month Governor Whitmer appointed 4 local residents to various commissions and this past week she has added two more.



Earl Major of Brighton has been named to the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board, or “Children’s Trust Fund.” The Children’s Trust Fund was established by the state legislature in 1982 and serves as a voice for Michigan’s children and families, promoting their health, safety, and welfare by funding local programs and services that prevent child abuse and neglect. Major is the Vice President of Human Resources for Delta Dental and has a Master of Science in Organizational Behavior and Human Resources Management from Purdue University.



Whitmer additionally has appointed Suzanna Shkreli as the Director of the Office of Children’s Ombudsman. Livingston County residents may remember Shkreli as the Democratic candidate for 8th District Congress who replaced Melissa Gilbert on the 2016 ballot. Shkreli was defeated in that election by Republican Mike Bishop, but is currently serving as deputy legal counsel in the Executive Office of the Governor. She previously served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Macomb County Child Protection Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office.



Both appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.