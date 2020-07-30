Whitmer Amends MI Safe Start Order To Limit Indoor Gatherings

July 30, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer is again tightening restrictions to limit indoor gatherings and close bars for indoor service.



After seeing a resurgence in cases connected to social gatherings across the state, the Governor said they must further limit gatherings for the health of the community and economy. The latest Executive Order 2020-160 limits statewide indoor gatherings to 10 people or less and, across most of the state, limits outdoor gatherings to 100. The outdoor gathering limits will remain at 250 in Regions 6 and 8. Region 8 encompasses the Upper Peninsula and Region 6 includes 17 counties in northern Michigan. The order also requires bars in every region, including those in regions 6 and 8, to close for indoor service if they earn more than 70% of their gross receipts from sales of alcoholic beverages. A press release states that COVID-19’s resurgence is closely associated with super-spreading events at large social gatherings, often attended by young people. It cites an outbreak at a Lansing bar, a single house party in Saline and a sandbar party at Torch Lake over the July 4th holiday weekend. The new order takes effect this Friday.



At a recent press conference, Whitmer said Michiganders have spent more than four months fighting back hard against COVID-19 and the pandemic that has ravaged the globe. The Governor said in the past, people have proven they when they work together they push numbers down to save thousands of lives. She said people cannot let up because while the state has continued to keep death numbers low over the last few weeks, case numbers have continued to increase since June.



The state’s Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said there is evidence of community spread and outbreaks across the state. She said last week alone, 78 new outbreaks were identified by local health departments. Khaldun stated 33% were associated with nursing homes or other adult care facilities, 22% with social gatherings, 10% with workplaces and 9% associated with restaurants. She said other places they’re finding outbreaks include childcare, agricultural work settings, bars, personal care services and gyms. Khaldun said it’s also important to note there are still times when local health departments are unable to identify where a person may have gotten the disease from.



Additionally under the Governor’s orders, Detroit casinos will be allowed to open on August 5th but occupancy will be limited to 15% capacity. Casinos must also, among other things, conduct a daily entry screening protocol for customers and employees, temperature screening. Casinos must require patrons to wear a face covering, except while eating or drinking or for identification purposes. Regulators previously said they will have to ban smoking on their gambling floors and limit capacity to 15%.



By taking the strong actions, Whitmer said the state will be better positioned to get children back into classrooms and avoid a potentially devastating second wave of the virus.