Four Local Residents Named To State Boards And Commissions

December 21, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed 4 local residents to state boards and commissions.



Cristian LaBar, of Howell, was, this past week, appointed by Governor Whitmer to the Michigan Board of Occupational Therapists. The Board works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) to promote rules for licensing and ascertaining minimal entry level competency for occupational therapists and therapy assistants. LaBar is an occupational therapist with the Livingston Educational Service Agency Early On program.



Also from Howell, Katheryn Mazzara was named to the Michigan Board of Licensed Midwifery. A retired senior midwife and certified professional midwife through the North American Registry of Midwives, Mazzara will work with LARA to establish and implement the licensure program for the practice of midwifery in Michigan.



Mika McAskill, of Pinckney, was named to the Michigan Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission. The Commission aims to add public value to the state and its Asian Pacific American community by fully engaging Asian Pacific Americans. McAskill is currently the vice president of strategic enrollment management at Washtenaw Community College.



Finally, Emily McDonough, of Williamston, was named to the Data Collection Agency Governing Board. McDonough is the administrator for the Funds Administration and Self-Insured Program Division in the state’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. The Data Collection board is responsible for the determination of workers compensation data requirements for workers disability compensation insurance rates.



All 4 of these appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Michigan Senate.