Three Area Residents Appointed To State Boards And Commissions

December 14, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed three local residents to state boards and commissions. The governor announced a series of appointments Friday afternoon.



Diane DeWitt Bockhausen of Howell was named to the Michigan State Police Retirement Board, which provides oversight to the Michigan State Police Retirement System. Bockhausen is a retired assistant division commander for the State Police and a former lieutenant, sergeant, and trooper. She has degrees from Michigan State University and the Detroit College of Law and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.



Bradley Uren of Pinckney was named to the Michigan Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee. Uren earned his Doctor of Medicine from U-of-M and is an attending physician and clinical assistant professor in emergency medicine at Michigan. Governor Whitmer has designated Dr. Uren to serve as Chair of the Committee which advises on issues affecting prescription drug coverage for various health care programs.



Rodica Richmond of Linden was named to the Human Trafficking Health Advisory Board. That board was established to collect and analyze information concerning medical and mental health services available to survivors of human trafficking. Richmond is a direct care worker for Genesis In-Home Care, and earned her medical assistant certification from Ross Medical Center.



These three appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.