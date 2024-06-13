Governor Denies Request To Remove Howell Library Board Member

June 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer will not remove a member of the Howell Carnegie District Library board – as requested by the Howell City Council due to alleged inappropriate behavior.



At issue were comments and behavior from City Council-appointed Library Board member Anthony Kandt during an October meeting and his depiction of an email he read aloud that was received from Councilwoman Jan Lobur regarding a potential property purchase.



The Livingston Post reported a letter informing Council of the decision was dated May 10th.



Michigan Deputy Legal Counsel Daniel Osher said “I am writing to notify you that the request has been denied. The denial of the request by no means indicates a condoning of the conduct alleged in the request. Rather, it means only that legal limitations on the governor’s removal authority preclude removal under these circumstances.”



In late November, Council found that Kandt’s behavior was unfit for a City Council-appointed representative to the Library Board. It was stated there were different perceptions but members agreed that Kandt’s behavior was “disrespectful and unprofessional” - with some commenting it was not an isolated incident.



Council had the option to maintain status quo, adopt a resolution of censure, or refer the matter to Governor Gretchen Whitmer and request Kandt be removed from the board. Council voted 4-2 to request his removal. Those voting in favor of the motion were Mayor Pro-Tem Jacob Schlittler, and Council members Erin Britten, Alex Clos, and Luke Wilson. Mayor Bob Ellis and Councilman Nikolas Hertrich voted against the motion and Lobur abstained.



Ellis earlier told WHMI those who voted for it thought that there needs to be accountability for Kandt’s actions. He said those who voted against it pointed out that the people who witnessed the behavior had different perceptions and didn’t think it was so egregious to warrant removal.



Prior to an initial vote when Council determined Kandt’s behavior was unfit for a council-appointed representative to the board, Kandt provided the following email to the City:



“I have done nothing to warrant what the City of Howell has done or intends. Any representation made to the contrary is untrue. Moreover, the City of Howell has no legal authority to do anything it has done or intends as set forth in your letter. Accordingly, I am limiting my participation to this email”.