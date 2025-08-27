Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags To Honor Victims Of Shooting In Minneapolis

August 27, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





In accordance with an order issued by President Donald Trump, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



Governor Whitmer said “Michiganders' hearts are with the students, families, and teachers of Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. To honor those we have lost, I am ordering flags to be lowered across Michigan. Let’s also keep those who were injured and in the hospital in our thoughts. We are grateful to all the first responders and medical professionals for their hard work and steadfast in our belief that every child deserves to learn and grow up without fearing for their life.”



Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said “I am devastated and angered by the tragic shooting in Minneapolis today. A new school year should bring hope and laughter, not death and heartbreak. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the entire Minneapolis community as they grieve this horrific loss. We must continue to work toward a future where no child, family, or community has to endure this kind of violence.



On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, killing two children and injuring 17 others.



The State of Michigan remembers the victims and stands in solidarity with the community of Minneapolis by lowering flags to half-staff.



Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.



To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.



Flags should be returned to full staff at sunset on Sunday, August 31st.



AP photos