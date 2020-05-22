Whitmer Extends Stay At Home Order Through June 12th

May 22, 2020

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order just over two additional weeks, through June 12, also keeping closed theaters, gyms and other places of public accommodation at least until that time.



She also extended her emergency declaration through June 19.



“While the data shows that we are making progress, we are not out of the woods yet. If we’re going to lower the chance of a second wave and continue to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the spread of this virus, we must continue to do our part by staying safer at home,” Whitmer said in a statement.



She announced the steps the same bars and restaurants in northern Michigan were allowed to reopen after a two-month shutdown because of coronavirus restrictions.



The region has not been hit as hard with COVID-19 as other areas of Michigan.



The owner of Brady’s Bar in Traverse City had a message for people who are thinking of making a road trip: Stay away from her business.



“We deserve to feel safe and I would like to keep my staff and customers as safe as I can, and I’m asking that people from downstate don’t come in until they’re quarantined or their areas are also opened up,” said Nolen Sleder.