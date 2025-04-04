Whitmer Signs Executive Order Declaring Energy Emergency In Upper Peninsula

April 4, 2025

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the Upper Peninsula.



Severe ice storms closed the Mackinac Bridge multiple times this week, including for a record 30-hour time period, preventing commercial fuel trucks from crossing the Straits of Mackinac.



Whitmer said “My top priority right now is ensuring that first responders have the fuel they need to continue recovery efforts and Michigan families have ample energy to heat their homes during this cold weather. With this executive action, Michigan will allow expanded flexibility for truck drivers to ensure the supply of fuel can be delivered to communities in the Upper Peninsula that need it the most right now. We will continue to support Michiganders as communities get back on their feet following this historic storm.”



The executive order suspends hours-of-service and all state and local seasonal load, size, and weight restrictions for commercial trucks transporting gasoline, distillate, propane, and other necessary equipment in the Upper Peninsula. These actions help expedite delivery of fuel and other critical supplies to impacted areas following widespread damage from historic ice storms over the weekend.



Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said “We are going to stand tall for Michiganders who are working day and night to clear roads, fix powerlines, prepare food, and provide shelter for so many in need,”. “During tough times, we step up to help each other. Today’s actions will help first responders get the fuel they need to keep operations going. We will get through this together.”



The state of energy emergency applies to 14 counties of the Upper Peninsula: Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Luce, Schoolcraft, Baraga, Alger, Iron, Gogebic, Menominee, Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson, Marquette, and Houghton. Mackinac County was included under a previous executive order.



Executive Order 2025-5 remains in effect through Thursday, April 10.



This follows activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) Sunday, March 30 which authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.



On Monday, Governor Whitmer declared a state of emergency in ten counties after activating the State Emergency Operations Center to respond to the damaging ice storms in northern Michigan. The state of emergency declaration included the counties of Otsego, Oscoda, Montmorency, Presque Isle, Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Mackinac, and Alpena.



On Tuesday, the governor signed two executive orders to add Alcona and Antrim counties to the state of emergency declaration and lifted trucking restrictions to help expedite getting fuel and other critical supplies to impacted areas. Governor Whitmer also deployed the Michigan National Guard to provide more personnel and specialized equipment to help with ice storm recovery efforts in northern Michigan.





Additionally today, Governor Whitmer announced the Michigan.gov/IceStorm webpage, an online resource for Michigan residents impacted by severe winter weather in northern Michigan. The link is provided.