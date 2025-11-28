Governors Wager On Michigan Vs. Ohio State Football Game

November 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big rivalry football game this weekend with the Michigan Wolverines taking on Ohio State in Ann Arbor this Saturday and a friendly wager among governors.



Ahead of that game, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have placed a friendly wager – with Michigan rooting for the team and hoping for a win for the fifth year in the row.



The Buckeyes are currently ranked number 1 and hold an undefeated 11-0 record. Michigan is ranked 15th.



Governor Whitmer said “As the mom of two Wolverines, I know Michigan will bring strength, grit, and championship swagger to The Game. I encourage every Michigander to wear Maize and Blue as we cheer on the Leaders and the Best in the biggest game of the year. I am confident that the Wolverines can beat that school down south for the fifth year in a row. Go Blue!”



Both governors wagered chips that highlight their states.



Gov. Whitmer wagered potato chips made in Michigan: Better Made from Detroit, Great Lakes Potato Chips from Traverse City, and Downey’s Potato Chips from Waterford.



Gov. DeWine wagered potato chips made in Ohio: Conn’s Potato Chips from Zanesville, Grippo’s from Cincinnati, Jones’ Potato Chips from Mansfield, and Mikesell’s. Gov. DeWine is also including Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes to represent his team.



Governor DeWine said “Every year, this rivalry brings out the best of Ohio — our pride, passion, and belief in the Buckeyes. I'm confident that Coach Ryan Day and this Buckeyes team will bring home the win. Ohioans know what toughness looks like, and we will see that on full display this Saturday. Go Bucks!"







Separately, Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel have also placed a friendly wager.



Gilchrist wagered a University of Michigan sweater vest. If the Wolverines win, Lieutenant Governor Tressel will have to wear the sweater vest and share it on social media. Tressel wagered an Ohio State University sweater vest which Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist will wear and post on social media if the Buckeyes win.



Gilchrist commented “As a proud alum, I cannot wait to cheer on our Wolverines during The Game. I have no doubt that the University of Michigan will triumph. I look forward to watching the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for the fifth year in a row and show the world why they are the Leaders and the Best. Forever Go Blue!”



Tressel said "The Game is one of the greatest traditions in all of sports. I've never been shy of where I stand on this rivalry and that hasn't changed. The toughness, discipline, and focus of this year's Ohio State team reminds me of the groups from the past. I like our chances heading into The Game and have great faith in our guys. Let's go Bucks!"



Gilchrist attended the University of Michigan from 2000 to 2005 where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering.



Lieutenant Governor Tressel was named as the 22nd head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2001. Known as “The Vest” for his habit of wearing sweater vests on the sidelines, he led the Buckeyes to a national title in 2002.