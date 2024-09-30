Whitmer Declares Sept. 30 Megatron Day

September 30, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday honored former Lions Wide Receiver Calvin Johnson by proclaiming September 30 as Megatron Day. The day coincides with the Detroit Lions Monday Night Football game where Johnson will be inducted into the Pride of the Lions at halftime, making him the 21st member to receive this honor.



“Calvin Johnson is one of the greatest receivers of all time and embodies what it means to be a Detroit Lion,” said Governor Whitmer. “He plays hard on the field and shows up for the community. Not only did he lead the Lions to two NFL playoffs and routinely jumped out of the stadium to make catches no one else would dream of, but he also runs a youth football camp and launched a non-profit that provides scholarships for students and support for small businesses. Today, Calvin Johnson will join the Pride of the Lions and I am excited to officially declare Megatron Day in the great state of Michigan in his honor. As we cheer for the Lions this season, let’s keep living by Calvin’s example and be team players both on and off the field. Go Lions!”



Johnson attended Georgia Tech for his undergraduate education and joined the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in 2004 where he became an immediate contributor. He set numerous school records, including receiving yards for a career, receiving touchdowns in a career, and 100-yard games in a career. He also received multiple honors, including All-American in 2005 and 2006, ACC Player of the Year in 2006, and the Biletnikoff Award and Paul Warfield Trophy in 2006. He still ranks first in Georgia Tech history in career receiving yards and touchdown receptions.



As one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, Calvin Johnson established himself as a dominant force on the field. Drafted to the Lions in the first round in 2007, he set the NFL single-season receiving yardage record with an incredible 1,964 yards in 2012 and was selected to six Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro teams between 2010 and 2015. These historic achievements and unstoppable character earned him the nickname of the “Megatron” as well as his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



“I’ve lived nearly half of my life in Michigan and consider this home and playing for the fans of the Detroit Lions was one of the best things about being in the National Football League,” said former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Calvin Johnson. “Entering the Pride of the Lions on Megatron Day alongside my family, friends, and former teammates is an incredible honor that I’ll always cherish.”



Calvin Johnson has captivated fans with his talent, dedication, and sportsmanship throughout his career with the Detroit Lions. His commitment to Detroit and its people has also extended beyond his time at Ford Field, as he remains an active figure in the community through charity work and his annual youth football camp. His work on and off the football field have earned him a special place in the hearts of Michiganders and football fans across the nation.