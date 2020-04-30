Whitmer Talks Free Tuition, Hazard Pay

April 30, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer revealed a plan for free tuition and support of hazard pay bill for frontline and essential workers at yesterday’s press conference.



The governor began with stressing a need for workplace safety as the state moves closer to a re-engaging of the economy. She said nobody should have to worry about returning to work and then taking the disease back home with them to their family. One of the first sectors being reopened is the construction industry. On Friday she will sign a resolution allowing construction, which then can begin later next week.



She then announced the Futures for Frontliners program. Whitmer said it was inspired by the G.I. Bill, and will give workers of frontline and essential jobs the opportunity to receive free tuition. She said historically, when people put their lives on the line, the government shows their gratitude by giving them educational opportunities. Whitmer said our enemy this time is a virus, but our front line workers are just as heroic. The program would be funded by money from the federal CARES Act.



Whitmer then announced Child Care Relief Fund that will provide $130-million of direct, non-competitive funds to child care providers ensuring they have resources to operate when the economy restarts.



The governor also threw her support behind Senator Gary Peters’ Heroes Fund. The proposal ensures there is a $25,000 pandemic premium pay increase for essential frontline workers from the start of the emergency until the end of the year. It also calls for a $15,000 recruitment incentive for health care, home care, and first responders to attract and secure the workforce needed to fight the crisis.

Chief Medical Executive for the State, Dr. Joneigh Khalkdun also took the podium, and said she is pleased with the progress being made across the state. She announced that the state is now averaging 6,800 tests per day, up 50% from last week. She said hospitalization in southeast Michigan is trending downward, and most hospitals have enough PPE for 1 to 2 weeks.



Meanwhile, the Michigan Court of Claims has denied a motion for a preliminary injunction by five residents who claimed that Whitmer’s coronavirus-related executive actions infringed on their constitutional rights. They alleged that the “mandatory quarantine” imposed by the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order and the associated intrastate travel restrictions violated their due process rights.



In his opinion and order Wednesday, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray said constitutional rights are “subject to reasonable regulation by the state” and noted “the speed at which the virus spread was well known at the time the stay-at-home provision was implemented." Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel welcomed the decision, the first judicial ruling examining the constitutionality of Whitmer's executive orders.