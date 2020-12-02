Whitmer Calls On Legislature To Pass COVID Relief Plan

December 2, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer is again calling on the Legislature to work with her during the few remaining session days left to pass a $100 (m) million Michigan COVID Relief Plan.



The Governor hosted an afternoon press conference Tuesday, the same day Michigan recorded a record number of 190 COVID-19 deaths. 5,793 new cases were reported. Whitmer stated that for weeks, the nation’s Governors have been urging Congress and the White House to pass a bi-partisan relief bill to provide for families, protect frontline workers, help restaurants, support educators and give small businesses a hand. She said leaders at the federal level have failed to agree on a plan and that’s why they need to take action at state level. Whitmer said it is that crucial lawmakers come together and pass a targeted state-based economic stimulus plan that will provide direct financial support of up to $100 million dollars to families, those on the front line and small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.



On Tuesday, a bi-partisan group of federal lawmakers introduced an emergency COVID relief package. 8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin is a member of the bi-partisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which joined with a group of Senators from both parties in unveiling the package and urging House and Senate leadership to pass a relief deal before the winter holidays. Her statement is attached below. The proposal totals around $908 (B) billion and has been described as a stop-gap plan with no stimulus but money for state government, unemployment, PPE and distribution of vaccines.



Governor Whitmer said she was encouraged that people on both sides aisle are engaging in dialogue to help get through this moment. While it might not be the long term solution everyone wants to see, she said the help would provide much needed support for those struggling and the spirit of the plan gives her hope. Whitmer further urged the Legislature to pass a permanent extension of unemployment benefits, which expire at the end of the year for thousands of unemployed workers.



Meanwhile, Whitmer said it's too early to say if a three-week order that prevents high schools from offering in-person instruction, prohibits dine-in service at restaurants and closes various entertainment businesses will be extended past December 8th. She said case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths are dangerously high already and they expect to see numbers increase in the coming weeks and months as more people travel for the holidays. She warned the next two months will be hard and urged everyone to come together as Michiganders. It was stated that any increase in cases from the recent Thanksgiving holiday won’t be reflected in data for another two or three weeks.



As for the impact on the restaurant industry, Whitmer said she understands the frustration and fear – adding none of the decisions that have had to be made over the past ten months have been easy and all weighed heavily. The Governor said she wants to see restaurants succeed and help them through these tough times, which is why she has called on the legislature and federal government to take action.



The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association is currently suing the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in regard to the recent ban on indoor dining. No ruling has been issued yet. Should that lawsuit prove unsuccessful and the ban is extended, the owner of Andiamo restaurants recently issued a letter to fellow restaurateurs urging them to willfully defy the state health orders and re-open. When asked about the possibility of some restaurant owners coming together to defy state health orders, Whitmer commented that she would strongly discourage anyone from willfully breaking the law – adding people need to give one another a little empathy and grace and recognize the gravity of the situation.