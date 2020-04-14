Whitmer Shares Cautious Optimism For Flattening Of The COVID Curve

April 14, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Monday there is reason for cautious optimism that social distancing measures are flattening Michigan’s coronavirus curve.



The Governor shared updates on the state’s case count, testing measures, frustrations being felt by the public, and when more than a million workers may be able to get back on the job at her press conference, Monday afternoon.



Whitmer said our trajectory, which was originally projected to be steep, looks as though it is starting to flatten. While it’s too early to be certain, she said these measures we’re taking may be starting to work. Speaking Tuesday on WHMI's Mike & Jon in the Morning, she said most people are doing their part in observing social distancing guidelines and using masks and gloves when out in public, and that this has saved Michigan’s health care system. The governor says she heard many frustrations this past weekend and understands, but that she has to use every lever at her disposal to protect everybody in the state. Whitmer said the days we can return to normalcy are on the horizon if we keep doing what we’re doing.



Whitmer also used her Monday press conference to update other coronavirus battles being waged, including one against misinformation. She said there are many myths on social media about the executive order, and that she has banned buying car seats, bug sprays, American flags, or home schooling your children. She asked people to try and discern if the spreading of these falsehoods is political posturing going on instead of the facts. Whitmer said it’s okay to be frustrated and angry, and that if it makes it better to point the finger at her, she has thick skin and can take it.





She announced that she joined a coalition of 12 governors to ask the federal government to for a special enrollment period to open on the federal health care exchange that will help people that are uninsured.



Whitmer also shared that 13 new drive-through testing sites are opening along with a new testing lab, to help speed up care and results. This increases the state’s testing capabilities by 40%. State Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun took part in the press conference and said that they are also now allowing people with mild symptoms to get tested.



The Director from the Labor and Opportunity Department confirmed that over 1 million workers now, or roughly 25% of the state’s workforce, have filed for unemployment benefits. While there have been several hitches in the system, he said most who are eligible have been able to file.



Whitmer said they are developing plans to get people back to work based off of a data driven approach using facts, science, and expert analysis. She says they are looking at factors like a sustained reduction in the infection rate, an enhanced ability to test, and sufficient health care capacity to handle a resurgence. Whitmer said we need a certainty that hospitals are ready in the case that we do see a surge after lifting social distancing requirements.



According to the most recent numbers released by the state, the number of confirmed cases in Michigan is 25,635 – with 1,602 deaths. The number of daily confirmed cases stood at 997 and 115 deaths. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths for Livingston County has increased again. There are now 225 confirmed local cases and 5 deaths. That’s an increase of 16 cases and one death since Sunday.