Governor Whitmer Shares COVID-19 Update

April 20, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave another update on the battle against the coronavirus, Monday afternoon.



The governor called it great news that the state has increased the number COVID-19 tests being completed while also having less positive cases. We’re still not at testing levels the state needs to be at though, and she cautioned that while there are signs that the areas hardest hit may be plateauing, we are starting to see an uptick of the disease in rural areas. During her press conference, Whitmer addressed residents who disagree with her actions and feel their rights have been infringed. She said “We are taking a limited action for a limited amount of time to save people’s lives” and questioned who really believes that jet skiing is more important than saving the lives of the elderly or vulnerable.



The current “Stay Home” executive order expires on April 30th, and the governor says that much of what happens then depends on the how the next 10 days go. To people hoping for a loosening of restrictions, to get back to work, and to take summer trips, she said staying home now can better those odds.



Whitmer announced she is “leading by example” and taking a 10% pay cut, and is asking senior staff to take 5%.



Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun announced during the press conference that testing restrictions have opened up further. Starting today, first responders and health care workers who aren’t showing symptoms but want to be tested, now can be. This also extends to workers in essential services, like grocery stores. Also beginning today, every skilled nursing facility is now required to report cases to the state health department. Dr. Khaldun said further requirements for nursing homes will be coming down next week.



According to the most recent numbers, there are 32,000 total confirmed cases and 2,468 deaths in Michigan. The number of daily confirmed cases increased by 576 while the number of daily COVID-19 deaths was 77. Livingston County now has 288 confirmed cases and 11 deaths. That’s an increase of nine cases since Sunday. There are 58 hospitalizations and 102 local residents have recovered.