Whitmer Signs Bills To Restrict Firearms At Polling Places

December 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Legislation to restrict firearms at polling places in Michigan has been signed into law.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 4127 and 4128 into law Tuesday - making it illegal to possess a firearm at polling locations across the state.



A release says the “commonsense bills build on the Whitmer-Gilchrist administration’s commitment to defending fair and free elections by reducing the threat of voter intimidation and suppression”.



Governor Whitmer also signed House Bills 5683 and 5684, supporting local businesses across the state by cutting red tape and expanding service ranges for estheticians and cosmetologists.



Whitmer said “Today, I am proud to sign commonsense legislation that protects voters and election workers and cuts red tape for local small businesses. Together, we are creating a safe environment for voters to make their voices heard. Here in Michigan, we are getting it done, whether it’s defending our fair and free elections or making it easier for local businesses to provide services and do their jobs.”



House Bill 4127 and House Bill 4128, sponsored by State Representative Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East Lansing) and State Representative Stephanie A. Young (D-Detroit), will bolster public safety and strengthen election security by making it illegal to have a firearm at a polling or counting board location.



The release states further “These bills will ensure Michiganders are protected from the threat of gun violence when they head to the polls to cast their vote and also mitigate opportunities for voter intimidation, supporting our fair and free elections”.



Tsernoglou said “Today, we are taking action to prevent voter intimidation and gun violence in our state. By increasing security measures, such as this legislation, we are ensuring that every Michigander can cast their ballot free from intimidation and that every election worker can perform their duty without fear of violence. I am thrilled to see this legislation signed into law.”



Young commented “This legislation is about protecting our democracy and everyone who makes it work. Voters, election workers and officials should never feel threatened or intimidated at the polls. By creating safe, weapon-free zones around polling places and counting boards, we're reinforcing the principle that violence has no place in our electoral process.”



Meanwhile House Bill 5683 and House Bill 5684, sponsored by State Representative Tullio Liberati (D-Allen Park), will give estheticians and cosmetologists more flexibility in the range of services they can offer. The release states “By eliminating the red tape estheticians and cosmetologists have to jump through to provide services they have trained for, the bills will support small businesses and local economies across the state”.



Liberati said the legislation “will help to maintain a working status quo. Many estheticians already provide the services safeguarded in these bills, in a safe, sanitary and professional manner. There was no legitimate reason to prohibit continuation or to negatively impact their income and business.”