Area Residents Appointed To State Boards & Commissions

December 2, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some area residents have been appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to serve on various state boards and commissions.



The Michigan Board of Cosmetology was created to license and regulate the practice of cosmetology in the state. Kristan Sayers of Howell, owner and stylist at K Bella Hair Studio and Spa, was appointed to represent licensed cosmetologists for a term that expires on December 31st, 2025.



Mark Senk of Owosso was reappointed to the Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee, which develops procedures relating to the soybean marketing program and recommends amendments to the marketing program. He currently owns 2,150 acres and rents another 580 acres of farmland. Senk currently serves as the vice president of the Soybean Commission and was originally appointed in 2019. His new term runs through September 23rd, 2025.



On the Michigan Board of Speech Language Pathology, Alexandra Gaitan-Flores of Howell was appointed for a term expiring December 31st, 2025. She is a speech language pathologist for the Ingham Intermediate School District. The board works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the practice of speech pathologists in the state. Underlying all duties is the responsibility of the board to promote and protect the public's health, safety, and welfare.



Tim Eder of Chelsea was re-appointed to the Great Lakes Protection Fund Board of Directors. Eder is a trustee of Lyndon Township in Washtenaw County and his term expires at the pleasure of the governor. The Great Lakes Protection Fund is a private, nonprofit corporation formed in 1989 by the Governors of the Great Lakes States. It is a permanent environmental endowment that supports collaborative actions to improve the health of the Great Lakes ecosystem. The Board of Directors is comprised of two governor-appointed representatives from each member state.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointments Thursday. All are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate, with the exception of Eder.