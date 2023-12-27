Area Residents Appointed To State Boards & Commissions

December 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As the end of the year approaches, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed some area residents to state boards and commissions.



Nicole Johnson of Okemos was appointed to the Michigan Board of Massage Therapy. She’s a licensed massage therapist at Creative Wellness in East Lansing. Johnson is appointed to represent massage therapists for a term commencing January 1st, 2024, and expiring December 31st, 2027. She’s succeeding Irene Savoyat whose term is expiring on December 31st, 2023. The Board of Massage Therapy consists of 11 members: 7 massage therapists and 4 public members. Each member serves 4-year terms. The appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the senate



Emily McDonough of Williamston was appointed to the Data Collection Agency Governing Board. She is a deputy director with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. McDonough was reappointed for a term commencing January 1st, 2024 and expiring December 31st, 2024. The Data Collection Agency Governing Board is responsible for the determination of workers' compensation data requirements for establishing workers' disability compensation insurance rates. The appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.



Two local women were also named to the Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council.



The Council acts as an advocate for people with developmental disabilities to increase access to appropriate treatment, services, and habilitation. The Council’s objectives include supporting and encouraging people to take control of their lives through community-wide, results-oriented action; channeling federal funds, in the form of grants, where they can do the most good; and maintaining and financially supporting a very effective system of local networking groups across the state known as "regional inclusive community coalitions" or RICCs.



Maureen Webster of Gregory is the state division administrator for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. She has also served as a rehabilitation consult manager for LEO and a business relations consultant for MDHHS. She is also a licensed counselor and certified clinical supervisor. Webster is appointed to represent a state agency that administers funds under the Vocational Rehabilitation Act of 1973 for a term commencing December 14th, 2023, and expiring September 30th, 2025. She succeeds Melissa Potter who resigned.



Belinda Hawks of Fenton is the director of quality management and planning for the Division of Adult Home and Community Based Services within the Department of Health and Human Services. Hawks is appointed to represent a state agency that administers funds under Title XIX of the Social Security Act for a term commencing December 21st, 2023, and expiring September 30th, 2026. Belinda Hawks succeeds Price Pullins whose term expired.



Those appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.