Brighton Attorney Appointed To Military Appeals Tribunal

May 4, 2020

Two Livingston County residents have been appointed to boards and commissions by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



The Governor recently announced appointments to the Michigan Apple Committee, Elevator Safety Board, Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement Board, Military Appeals Tribunal, Advisory Council on Deaf, Deafblind and Hard of Hearing, and the Suicide Prevention Commission.



Brighton Attorney Robert C. Gardella has been appointed to the Military Appeals Tribunal for a term that commenced May 1st and expires on April 16th, 2024. The Military Appeals Tribunal has appellate jurisdiction, upon petition of an accused, to hear and review the record in all decisions of a court-martial after the review provided in the Michigan code of military justice. The appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.



A Howell woman has been appointed to the Advisory Council on Deaf, Deafblind and Hard of Hearing. Liliana Ospina Herbstreith is the creator, editor, and video journalist for Latinos En Michigan TV, founder and producer of Hispanic Marketing Solutions, LLC, and a freelance international correspondent for HispanoPost. Ospina Herbstreith is appointed to represent individuals knowledgeable in the field of deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing matters for a term that commenced May 1st and expires January 18th, 2023. She succeeds Joanne Forbes whose term expired January 18, 2020. The Advisory Council serves to advise the Department of Civil Rights on matters pertaining to deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing persons. Her appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.