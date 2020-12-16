Whitmer Again Calls On Legislature To Pass COVID Relief Plan

December 16, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is again urging the Republican-led Legislature to approve relief for businesses and workers before adjourning in the coming days.



At a press conference Tuesday, the Governor again stressed that people are hurting and urged the Legislature to take a vote to give some resources to those who are unemployed, restaurants and small businesses to get through this tough time. A November 15th state health order remains in effect that prohibits indoor restaurant dining and closed entertainment venues to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. When questioned if that would be extended, no definitive answer was given.



Whitmer commented that nearly 2,000 people have died from COVID-19 since she sent a letter to the Legislature three weeks ago and there’s been no action. The Governor said she sent another letter Tuesday asking lawmakers to pass a $100 (m) million COVID relief plan. It further requests a permanent extension of unemployment benefits and calls for legislation to protect public health and require masks.



Whitmer said she remains optimistic the state Legislature will take action before leaving for holiday break. She said this has been a hard year with over 10,000 lives lost – noting over 2,000 in last three weeks. Whitmer said this is a really crucial time when people need some help and she stands ready to sign a bill that gives that help but she can’t send it to herself – it’s on the Legislature to get it done. The Governor concluded by saying it’s her fervent hope they do that before taking a break.



Meanwhile, it was stated that cases have been trending down in all areas of the state and hospitalizations are declining but case rates still remain alarmingly high and officials are cautiously optimistic that there wasn’t a post-Thanksgiving holiday surge in cases. Whitmer said “hope is on the horizon” now that a vaccine is being distributed – stressing that December and January will be hard months but she is proud people in the state are taking things seriously and what’s being done is working. Whitmer stated there are lots of reasons to feel optimistic about 2021 but Congress and the legislature need to get bi-partisan relief plans across the finish line.