White Road Bridge In Deerfield Township To Be Replaced

February 8, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







After a lengthy closure, a bridge in Deerfield Township will finally be replaced.



The White Road Bridge replacement project is scheduled to be completed this year. The bridge is located over Cranberry Creek.



The Livingston County Road Commission board approved plans at a recent meeting.



Managing Director Steve Wasylk told WHMI the bridge has been closed for several years. He says the existing structure will be removed and a new structure will be constructed. The estimate for the work is $438,307, which was within the approved 2022 budget amount.



The project is expected to go out to bid in March.