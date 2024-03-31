White Lake Twp to Flush Fire Hydrants This Week

March 31, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



It’s that time of year again when fire hydrants need to be checked out and flushed. In White Lake Township, it’s starting this week.



Weather permitting, spring hydrant flushing is beginning Monday April 1st in the areas of Aspen Meadows, West of Porter, Sierra Heights, Heritage Hills, Settler's Point, Parkview Heights, and Williams Lake Crossing.



The process is expected to take about two weeks to complete. Daily updates are available at whitelaketownship.com, as well as the Township Facebook page, which will list the areas expected to be flushed the following day.



Customers may experience yellow or rusty colored water during hydrant flushing in the area. If not clear after a few minutes of running cold water only, please call the DPS at 248-698-7700 to find out if they are currently flushing near your home.



The township thanks you for your cooperation while they complete this important water quality process.