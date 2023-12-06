Clean-Up & Investigation Continues After Explosion In White Lake Twp.

December 6, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Clean-up and investigation are continuing following an explosion at a petroleum refinery in White Lake Township.



Supervisor Rik Kowall recently issued an update regarding the explosion and subsequent fire that occurred around 10pm Friday, November 24th.



The crude oil recovery plant is owned and operated by Hound Resources and is located off Young Street, west of Bogie Lake Road and south of M-59.



The explosion caused a large fire and forced the evacuation of around 100 residents in the area. The blast reportedly could be heard and felt for miles around. The refinery was quickly engulfed in flames and multiple fire departments and agencies were on scene for several hours.



Kowall said the site is currently being cleaned up by the owners under state supervision, led by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy or EGLE.



Kowall noted the well has been operational since 1995 and there are no underground storage tanks, vessels, or pipelines at the site. He said all storage was above ground in a specifically designed containment berm and the containment berm operated as designed.



Clean-up will be the first step in the process. Kowall said once the site is clean, a thorough investigation can commence.



EGLE has also provided a detailed update on clean-up activities since the incident. A link is provided.



EGLE said it has had discussions with numerous residents, concerned citizens, and the Oakland County Health Department on the incident, potential environmental impacts, and oil and gas operations.



EGLE said based on field screenings and observations during cleanup operations, it does not appear that groundwater and/or surface water has been impacted. However, confirmation sampling of existing onsite monitoring wells was expected to be conducted today (Wednesday). The township will be notified once results come back, whether any concern is indicated, and the next steps.



Meanwhile, Kowall stressed the Township takes the event “very seriously and public safety is our goal”. He said results may take some time but once the investigation is complete, they will share that information with the public.