White Lake Road Improvements Coming To Tyrone Township

April 5, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Clearance has been granted for improvements to a stretch of road in Tyrone Township.



At the latest meeting of the Tyrone Township Board of Trustees, officials approved a contract with the Livingston County Road Commission for work to be done on White Lake Road. Approximately .75 miles between Carmer Road and Hartland Road will get a hot mix asphalt wedge and overlay within the current contract year. The estimated cost for the project is $260,000, with the township paying half of that, or $130,000.



Township Supervisor Mike Cunningham said that if it exceeds the Engineer’s Opinion of Probable Cost, the remaining balance will be paid by the Road Commission.



The Board of Trustees approved the contract unanimously.