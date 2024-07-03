Road Closure In Tyrone Township Monday
July 3, 2024
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
A road project is set Monday in Tyrone Township.
Work is scheduled to replace a cross culvert on White Lake Road between Old US-23 and Chriswood Drive.
The Livingston County Road Commission advises that White Lake Road between 9525 and 10089 White Lake Road will be closed to all traffic.
A detour will be needed for all vehicles.
The closure is expected to be in place from 7am to 3:30pm Monday.
Work is weather-dependent.