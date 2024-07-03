Road Closure In Tyrone Township Monday

July 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road project is set Monday in Tyrone Township.



Work is scheduled to replace a cross culvert on White Lake Road between Old US-23 and Chriswood Drive.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that White Lake Road between 9525 and 10089 White Lake Road will be closed to all traffic.



A detour will be needed for all vehicles.



The closure is expected to be in place from 7am to 3:30pm Monday.



Work is weather-dependent.