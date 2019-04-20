White Lake Twp. Nabs $1.4 Million State Grant

April 20, 2019

A state grant will help create a new park for a local township.



The $1.4 million Michigan Natural Features Trust Fund grant was awarded to White Lake Township to fund the acquisition of the former Brendel Lake Campground. According to Giffels Webster, a consulting firm that helped secure the grant, the plan is to create a township park for the community to enjoy. The 57-acre property has more than 500 feet of lake frontage on Brendel Lake.



Giffels Webster worked with White Lake Township to develop its current master plan and update their zoning ordinance with user-friendly, online codes that use colorful illustrations and provide searchable words and terms.



MNRTF projects provide for natural resource protection and outdoor recreation. No more than 25 percent of the Trust Fund revenues available for appropriation each year can be used for development, therefore the majority of funding is allocated for acquisition projects. (JK)